St. George triathlon participant dies during race

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A participant in an IRONMAN triathlon in St. George Saturday died during the race.

Organizers say safety personnel noticed the athlete was "distressed" during the swimming portion of the triathlon, and they immediately provided medical attention.

The swimmer was not named, and no further details on their death were provided.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," IRONMAN St. George wrote in a Facebook post. "The well-being of our competitors is paramount, and we thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”