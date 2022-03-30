St. George Veterans Affairs clinic closes due to threats

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Veterans Affairs clinic in St. George was closed Tuesday after it received threats.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our St. George Clinic is closed until further notice," VA Salt Lake City Health Care System wrote in a Facebook post. "Veterans, please do not come to the clinic."

The VA said it is calling patients to reschedule appointments, and they'll be informed when the clinic is back open.

The clinic was closed for the safety of everyone involved. The VA's post said "threats were made against employees and Veterans."

They did not state what the nature of these threats was, nor any other additional details.

"Please be patient as we try to get the clinic back up and running soon. The safety of everyone is our number one priority," the VA wrote.