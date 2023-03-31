St George woman recovering after being shot by neighbor's stray bullet

ST GEORGE, Utah — Christina 'Crissy' Wilmot has always had a fear of being shot. On Friday, March 24, she had just gotten back to her apartment from work when her fear became a reality.

"I was going to the bathroom and was playing with my phone, and I stood up to finish going to the bathroom and felt like an electrical socket blew up and that's what I heard," Wilmot said. "I didn't understand what was going on, but I knew I was having a hard time breathing so I called 911."

Wilmot was lying down on her couch trying to understand what had just happened when her neighbor came to her door.

"He had gunpowder on his hand, and he was telling me that he accidentally discharged his firearm," Wilmot said.

At that moment Wilmot realized she had been shot in her left abdomen. When first responders arrived on the scene, Wilmot was transported to the local hospital where she expects to be for a couple of weeks before starting acute rehab.

"It went through my pancreas, stomach, liver, and then stuck in the right side, they're just waiting for it to encapsulate and see where it goes from there," Wilmot said.

The probable cause statement says police believe Wilmot's neighbor was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accidental discharge. The probable cause statement shows his blood alcohol concentration was .075.

He was arrested for reckless endangerment, discharge of firearm or weapon in city limits, and intoxication -- all misdemeanor charges. Wilmot and her family are worried the charges aren't enough.

"Chrissy didn't deserve this, she's already had enough to deal with medically for many years, she didn't need this added to her plate," said Nicole Cummins, Wilmot's sister-in-law, "I hope that something gets upgraded to a felony instead of just misdemeanors."

Wilmot says because of the incident she no longer feels safe in her apartment.

"I have to deal with this the rest of my life so I feel like he should have something more than a slap on the wrist," Wilmot said.

If you want to support Wilmot in her recovery you can donate to the GoFundMe set up by her family.