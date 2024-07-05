Stadium of Fire teen dancer recounts being hit by fireworks

PROVO, Utah — The Fourth of July celebration at Stadium of Fire in Provo took an unexpected turn when fireworks hit people in the stands and on the field – one of them was dancer 17-year-old McKenzie Harvey.

"I was so shocked. I would have never known that would happen to me, it’s so crazy!" said Harvey. "The energy and the adrenaline is all so fun, its good, it’s a good time."

This was her third time performing at Stadium of Fire.

Harvey is part of the Heber City Intensity Dance Team. They practiced at the studio for weeks and then at the stadium in the days leading up to the event.

While in formation for the flyover, Harvey said a firework hit her and that she bounced forward.

"It happened so fast,” she said. “I remember seeing the fireworks going into the crowd in different places and it came right behind me, so I wasn’t expecting it at all. I was in shock, it hurt and it sent a shock through my body."

Harvey was left with burns on her arm, leg and her back. But, she still had a routine to perform.

"I was just thinking, oh there’s no way I put in all that work and I’m not going to go perform, I was so excited and pumped!" said Harvey.

Her studio director, Karissa Molen, was with Harvey helping her get taken care of.

"So we got the EMT, she gets checked out and they are trying to do their job, but she’s like, 'Can we make this quick? I need to perform,'" said Molen. "I said, can we just wrap it up and if we're still in pain, we'll come right back. We just need a quick wrap up and then we'll go,” explained Molen.

Harvey got bandaged up, and went back to what she loves.

"We went back out and she got in position and she nailed it. She did a fantastic job,” added Molen.

Harvey said she is still processing everything and is just happy to be okay. She is also proud of herself for going back to dance.

"The fact that I had that stamina and endurance to keep going, I’m glad that I’m strong enough to do that."