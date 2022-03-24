Watch
Stadium where Denver Broncos play catches fire

Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 24, 2022
DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — A fire burned a portion of the seating area at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Thursday afternoon, sending a large smoke plume above the stadium.

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

It burned in the suite area and the third-level seating area, the Denver Fire Department said. The fire was under control as of 2:43 p.m. MDT.

A sprinkler system activated, but firefighters were called in to completely extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, DFD said.

Empower Field at Mile High is the home of the Denver Broncos.

The stadium is also used for other sporting events and concerts during the NFL's offseason.

This story was originally reported by Stephanie Butzer on thedenverchannel.com.

