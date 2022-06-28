Staff shortages force Utah-based Breeze Airways to delay expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Breeze Airways announced it will suspend some routes and delay expansion as the company deals with staffing shortages that have crippled the airline industry over the past few months.

The airline, which began operations in 2021, has suspended service on certain routes out of several airports, including Hartford, Akron and Charleston, according to FlightGlobal. Multiple routes out of Charleston have been suspended for months.

In addition, service between Providence and Los Angeles, which was scheduled to start this week, has been delayed until February 2023, while flights out of Charleston to Las Vegas will start in September.

"Unfortunately, we have to make some adjustments to our summer flight schedule due to the constraints of crew availability and other supply chain issues," a Breeze spokesperson told Simple Flying. "We are very saddened to have to make these changes and are deeply apologetic for the impact this will have on our guest's summer travel plans. We are committed to restoring flights once we can confidently provide reliable and efficient service."

Based in Cottonwood Heights, Breeze Airways flies locally out of Provo Airport. Flights out of Provo have yet to be affected by the staff shortages.

Airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights in recent weeks due to the inability to staff planes with pilots and flight attendants.