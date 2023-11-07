State terminates contract with non-profit homeless organization

SALT LAKE CITY — The State Office of Homeless Services has terminated their contract with the Nomad Alliance, a registered non-profit to support the unsheltered, after an investigation found the Nomad Alliance did not follow the provider code of conduct.

In the beginning of October, Utah's Office of Homeless Services received a formal complaint about the organization. The original complaint accused the organization's executive director, Ksyenia Kniazeva of exploitation and mistreatment of the Mills family, who claimed Nomad Alliance withheld money for a new trailer but has since received it.

"It's just a continued series of hurts that I've witnessed in just the six months I've been with the Nomad Alliance," said former Nomad Alliance volunteer, Charlotte Brimhall.

After being made aware of the claims, the Nomad Alliance Board of Directors sent a letter of response to the OHS saying they found no evidence of exploitation in the "Sexy Nomad Calendar" or for "PR purposes." They did acknowledge a verbal exchange took place between Kniazeva and Mariah Mills and detailed corrective actions including developing better policies and procedures as well as reprimanding Kniazeva.

On Nov. 3, the OHS found the Nomad Alliance did not follow the provider code of conduct and terminated its contract with the organization.

In a statement shared with FOX 13 News, the OHS said, "Utah’s Office of Homeless Services (OHS) requires contractors to adhere to a Provider Code of Conduct and established policies and procedures. After an investigation, OHS determined that Nomad Alliance failed to adhere to the Provider Code of Conduct and terminated the contract on November 3. Nomad Alliance was a newly contracted service provider and had not received any money under the contract. OHS remains committed to ensuring that our partners maintain the standards for conduct that we require and that they comply with their contractual obligations."

"I'm grateful they took a chance for us, and we applied thinking this would be so helpful for the people on the street, but instead this has taken us away from the real work, from the work of helping the people," said Nomad Alliance Executive Director, Ksyenia Kniazeva. "I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt you, I just wanted to help you."

"Nomad's name has been pretty severely tarnished up to this point, I don't know if I could ever be associated with them again, but I do support the remaining volunteers that have good in their hearts and truly want to help," Brimhall said.

Brimhall is asking for Kniazeva to be removed as the Nomad Alliance's Executive Director, but Kniazeva says regardless of state contracts or position she'll continue serving the unsheltered community.

"If I step down there will be no more Nomad Alliance, but I'll just start another group and I'll keep going because the people need us," Kniazeva said.

