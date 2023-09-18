State to fund Utah's national parks to remain open during possible government shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Should a federal government shutdown occur at the end of the month, Utah's national parks will remain open thanks to the state legislature.

The state will fund the five national parks, allowing them to remain open and fully operational should elected officials in Washington fail to pass measures to keep the government open past Sept. 30.

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President J. Stuart Adams made the announcement Monday, which will come as great relief for those whose livelihoods orbit the parks.

"We have got rural Utah and these towns around these national parks that depend on a tremendous amount on economy and tourism," explained House Speaker Brad Wilson. "We will support, as much as we can, these areas."

While the National Park System has usually remained open during recent government shutdowns, many ranger-led programs and resources are not available. However, during the most recent shutdown in 2019, the Utah State Legislature funded the parks in a similar way planned for later this fall.

