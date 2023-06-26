STEM spots bring free access to learning, activities to Utah communities

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking for free activities for children (or yourself) this summer, the UTAH STEM Action has announced "STEM Spots" across the entire Beehive State.

The spots are similar to the idea of free libraries, except they are STEM-related. The purpose is to bring Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math resources to communities, especially in communities that don't have them.

The STEM Action Center has a goal to have at least one "STEM Spot" in each county, and they will finish their final county's installation in Morgan County in the next few months. Their biggest spots are found in Parowan and Moab.

There are currently 35 STEM Spots across Utah with more on the way. Anyone interested in bringing one to a local community, contact Lynn Reichert at lreichert@utah.gov.

