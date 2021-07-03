Stolen car goes airborne, lands in Taylorsville backyard

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A stolen car ended up in the backyard of a Taylorsville home Saturday after the driver left the road and went through the yards of several homes.

Police say the woman crashed into the yard near 3200 South 6400 West, but only after she had driven into three other yards, over a shed, and rolled over.

Danny Bateman

The woman got out of the stolen vehicle under her own power and was taken into custody at the hospital. Police say the suspect is being uncooperative and they believe she may have been impaired while driving.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the accident.