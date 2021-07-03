Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stolen car goes airborne, lands in Taylorsville backyard

items.[0].image.alt
Danny Bateman
Taylorsville Stolen Car
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 14:05:37-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A stolen car ended up in the backyard of a Taylorsville home Saturday after the driver left the road and went through the yards of several homes.

Police say the woman crashed into the yard near 3200 South 6400 West, but only after she had driven into three other yards, over a shed, and rolled over.

Taylorsville accident

The woman got out of the stolen vehicle under her own power and was taken into custody at the hospital. Police say the suspect is being uncooperative and they believe she may have been impaired while driving.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere