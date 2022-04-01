Stolen car owner's dog dies in rollover crash during high-speed chase in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car in Cedar City, fleeing from police at extremely high speeds, then rolling the car, which resulted in the death of the car owner's dog.

According to police, 21-year-old Sean Damian Peacock of Enoch stole a car Thursday afternoon that was left running outside the Iron County Care & Share food pantry and emergency shelter.

A short time later, police received reports of a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car being driven recklessly on southbound I-15.

A deputy with the Iron County Sheriff's Office then spotted the car traveling at 99 miles per hour and pulled the driver over.

As the deputy walked toward the car, Peacock took off and "continued traveling at a high rate of speed with complete disregard for his own life and the lives of other motorists," a press release from the sheriff's office stated.

Peacock exited the freeway in Kanarraville but crashed and rolled while taking the off-ramp. He was ejected from the vehicle and taken to St. George Regional Hospital by LifeFlight.

Iron County Sheriff's Office

A dog that belonged to the owner of the car was also ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Peacock is expected to be released from the hospital Friday and will face charges after his release.