Stolen car recovered in Taylorsville, 3 suspects arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Three people were arrested Tuesday night after they fled on foot from a stolen vehicle that was stopped by police in Taylorsville.

Detectives with the Taylorsville Police Department spotted the stolen car on I-215 (West) near 4700 South. They were able to follow it covertly, Sgt. Kresbon Bennett said, and a patrol officer deployed spike strips as the vehicle exited I-215 onto Redwood Road.

Bennett said the suspect began driving recklessly through a parking lot, and then an officer performed a pit maneuver to prevent the situation from becoming a police chase.

After the vehicle was pitted, three people fled on foot, but they were all caught. One of the suspects was a fugitive with active warrants, and the other two were parole fugitives, Bennett said. A gun was also recovered from the car.

No one was injured in the process, but the stolen car did receive some damage from the spike strips and pit maneuver.

The suspects' names were not released as of Tuesday night.