Storms have passed but avalanche danger remains

SALT LAKE CITY — Warning that avalanches are happening in "unusual areas," Utah experts are emphasizing that although storms have moved through, the danger of a slide remains high.

On Sunday, avalanche conditions were at the top level, "extreme," as storms dumped several feet of powder in the mountains.

"Strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions," the warning reads in part. "Avalanches failing on a widespread persistent weak layer buried under the new snow are very likely. Avoid all avalanche terrain."

Monday morning, conditions were downgraded to level four, "high," but as recreators head out to enjoy the greatest snow on earth during the holiday weekend, the Utah Avalanche Center warned that vigilance is key.

"Most avalanche accidents and fatalities occur after peak instability when the danger is not Extreme, but at High or Considerable," the UAC explained.

Unique to current conditions, avalanches are happening in lower elevation terrain, which could impact not only skiers and snowboarders but also snowshoers and owners taking their pets out.

The UAC said an unusual avalanche happened Sunday that crossed Mill Creek road on a groomed trail, which many recreators use.

JW Hall

In the more usual spots for an avalanche, such as Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons, crews worked through the weekend to clean up debris and reduce the risk of a slide.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed all day Sunday due to the danger of an avalanche, but State Route 210 was reopened Monday morning as UDOT crews made good progress with mitigation efforts.

Even before massive winter storms slammed Utah's mountains, avalanche risk was high. In Logan Canyon, it was a narrow escape for a driver who was saved by a guardrail after an avalanche caught them while on the road.

Officials have previously told FOX 13 News the danger lies in the different snow layers, with heavy, dense powder coating a "sugary" layer.