Stranded climbers rescued from Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — Volunteers made a late-night rescue Friday after some climbers became stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue responded to the canyon around 11:15 p.m. to help get the climbers down.

The pair had started climbing around 4 p.m. that day on the "School Room" route.

They completed the climb, but when they went to descend, there wasn't adequate light for them to safely make it back down.

A member of the SAR team, who was familiar with that route, helped them descend by shining high-powered lights from the base of the route to the spots where the climbers needed to go, including rappel stations.

By 2 a.m., the party was safely back on the ground.

The search and rescue team, similar to many others, is comprised of volunteers. Donations can be made at saltlakesearchandrescue.org.