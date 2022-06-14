Watch
Strawberry moon to shine bright over Utah

Terrikay Johnson
Strawberry moon rises over Utah early on June 14, 2022
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The appearance of the strawberry moon will continue the amazing sights to be seen above Utah in recent weeks.

Many were able to observe the impressive June supermoon early Tuesday morning, but the strawberry moon will continue to shine bright through Wednesday's moonset, according to CNN.

A supermoon appears larger and brighter because of its path which comes closer to the Earth than other moons.

The strawberry moon joins the five planets currently aligned over the Utah sky throughout the month. All five planets are expected to peak in appearance on June 24.

