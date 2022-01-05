Street signs switched in Hurricane, cops warn of punishment

HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane City police have as much of a sense of humor as the next department, but they say a recent prank is no laughing matter.

Residents were confused this week after noticing several out-of-place street signs. One sign told drivers to come to a complete stop in the middle of a road, while others raised and lowered speeds in odd places.

Police say someone swapped the signs overnight and moved them around in the area of 700 West and 1300 South.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department first made light of the tomfoolery, claiming they had done it to keep drivers on their toes. But in actuality, the sign swap is dangerous and police warned of possible penalties if the culprits were caught.

According to Hurricane City police, interfering with road or highway signs is a Class B Misdemeanor which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. If the sign swapping led to an accident, the penalty would be bumped up to a Class A Misdemeanor with a year in jail and $2,500 fine.

"So while I have as good a sense a humor as any this needs to be stopped and if you have information as to who moved these signs please contact the police department as we would like to have a chat with them," the department warned.