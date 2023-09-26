Street sweeper rollover shuts down Big Cottonwood Canyon traffic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A street sweeper driver was transported to the hospital following a rollover accident that shut down Big Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch LIVE below as crews remove street sweeper from road:

The Utah Department of Transportation said one of its vehicles flipped on its side near the Solitude Mountain Resort, halting traffic in both directions on SR-190 just before 1 p.m.

According to officials, the driver was listed in fair condition when they were taken to the hospital.

It's not known what caused the street sweeper vehicle to roll over in the northbound lanes.

Traffic was partially reopened at 2:40 p.m. when a tow truck arrived to remove the street sweeper.