Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student arrested after bringing gun, knife to northern Utah middle school

Image (29).jpg
Bear River Middle School (via Facebook); MGN
Image (29).jpg
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 18:13:11-04

TREMONTON, Utah — A student was booked into juvenile detention Monday after bringing a handgun and a knife to a Tremonton school, according to police.

Toward the end of the school day, around 2:20 p.m., multiple students at Bear River Middle School contacted school administration to report that a student had a gun.

Officers responded, and they found that the male student had a 9mm handgun concealed in his pants. He also had a "large knife," according to the Tremonton Garland Police Department. The student, whose name or age were not released, was taken into custody without incident.

The student's parents were notified, but police say they declined to let officers interview him.

The boy was taken booked in the Cache Valley Youth Center on multiple charges, and the case will be handled by the Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere