Student arrested after bringing gun, knife to northern Utah middle school

TREMONTON, Utah — A student was booked into juvenile detention Monday after bringing a handgun and a knife to a Tremonton school, according to police.

Toward the end of the school day, around 2:20 p.m., multiple students at Bear River Middle School contacted school administration to report that a student had a gun.

Officers responded, and they found that the male student had a 9mm handgun concealed in his pants. He also had a "large knife," according to the Tremonton Garland Police Department. The student, whose name or age were not released, was taken into custody without incident.

The student's parents were notified, but police say they declined to let officers interview him.

The boy was taken booked in the Cache Valley Youth Center on multiple charges, and the case will be handled by the Juvenile Court.