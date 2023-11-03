Student stabbed in high school parking lot in stable condition

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police confirmed a stabbing happened in the parking lot of Copper Hills High School Thursday afternoon and gave an updated condition for one victim who was injured.

On Thursday, one student was taken to the hospital with puncture wounds, West Jordan Police told FOX 13 News.

The student was not identified, but police report they were out of surgery and in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Callers reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that a fight took place in the parking lot and police described the scene as large and chaotic when they immediately arrived.

The incident prompted a large police response from officers around the Salt Lake Valley and lockout protocols were in place at multiple schools.

When officers arrived, they found only one injured student and took two other students into custody.

Students were released from the school at the normal time but officers were at the scene into the evening, investigating and documenting evidence.

Details such as the identities of the students as well as a motive for the fight were not made available.

School District officials reported the school would operate a normal Friday schedule but counselors would be available for students on campus who may need help coping with the situation.