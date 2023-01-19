Students turn trash into cash to repair school sport court

SALT LAKE CITY — A Downtown Salt Lake City charter school is trying to raise money to renovate their sport court but they're not looking for a handout, they're looking for your trash.

The "Reduce, Reuse Recycle" Committee at City Academy is crushing cans to solve a problem that's been developing since the school opened two decades ago.

"It's deteriorating, and we kind of need more padding," explained Itzel, who serves as the Sophomore committee leader. "Because if well, we don't want kids to slip or get hurt, and they're pretty expensive, not going to lie."

The only area where students at the school can go recreate is a sport court and the area isn't in ideal condition.

Roger Quinonez helps advise the committee and explained the school tries to support the students in more ways than just academics.

"I think there are important social aspects that we build here that are going to help students in the future when they're looking at a career where they have to work with people communicate, present, whatever it may be," he said.

The students need to raise $1,500 in funds to fix the fence, where vandals have gotten in and caused consistent damage. They also want to fix the court surface and basketball rims.

In order to fundraise, they thought of the idea to turn trash into cash by collecting aluminum cans, crushing them, and turning them in for money.

"Our main objective was to reuse the things that people think of as trash and we can produce it as new things," explained Gabrielle, who serves as the Junior committee leader.

But the students recognize that beyond repairing the court, the project has brought them together.

"We want the students to be out here, really seeing that, the things that they're passionate about, and when you put action with that, like, you can accomplish great things," Quinonez said.

To donate cans, call the City Academy. They're building a drop box in the back of the school where anyone can drop off their cans at any time.