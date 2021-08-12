Study: The main reasons Utahns aren't getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study shows the main reasons why people in every state aren't getting vaccinated.

In Utah those reasons are:

52% are worried about side effects

36% don’t believe they need it

43% are waiting to see if it’s safe

36% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

27% don’t trust the government

QuoteWizard, the company who conducted the study, said the numbers don't add up to 100% because people gave several reasons for not getting the vaccine.

The study looked at federal household survey pulse data about vaccine hesitancy to make its conclusions. The rate of unvaccinated was taken from the United States Census Bureau Survey on Explore COVID Vaccine Attitudes.

Other key findings from the study:

Nationwide, 54% of people say concerns over side effects are keeping them from getting the vaccine.

Kentucky, Iowa and Massachuesetts have the highest numbers of people who won’t get the vaccine because they don’t trust the government.

Alaska and several midwestern states have the highest numbers of people who won’t get the vaccine because they feel they don’t need it.

