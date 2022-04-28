Sugar House animal shelter dropping pet adoption fees in May

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking for a new best friend are in luck as a Sugar House animal shelter is dropping all pet adoption fees in May.

With May being National Pet Month, the Best Friends Lifesaving Center and Bounty Paper Towels are partnering to waive the fees starting Saturday through May 31.

All pets adopted at the Sugar House location are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home immediately.

According to the center, due to staffing shortages and limited shelter hours, there are 100,000 more pets than at the same time last year that are currently at-risk of being killed in shelters around the country.

"The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends. "That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue and pick up adoption fees this month. It'll help Best Friends get more pets into homes at this critically needed time."

Those looking for a pet can CLICK HERE to preview what's available at the center, which is open to the public 12-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Best Friends Lifesaving Center is located at 2005 South 1100 East.