Sugar House antique store recovering after break-in, unique collectables stolen

SALT LAKE CITY — American Rust Company in Sugar House is known for its unique antiques and collectibles from all around the world. But right now they’re in the process of recovering after a break-in at the business in early September.

Jewelry, signs, lamps, and a go cart or just some of a few collectibles inside Matt Binyon‘s store.

“We’ve had some really weird stuff in here, like we had a post Mortem kit from the Korean War, we’ve had embalming machines from the 1800s in here,”said Matt Binyon, owner of American Rust Company.

His passion for antiques started out of his home, before he decided to share it with others. While most days are spent in the store sharing history of the items with customers, Sunday, September 5, the day started off differently.

"I took about 3 feet and I looked at the front door and there’s just glass everywhere, just everywhere,” said Binyon.

Binyon noticed the front door had been smashed in and called the cops.

“We came inside and it was just a glass explosion all over the place, it took seven of us five hours to clean it up,” said Binyon.

After breaking in, the thief smashed in to display cabinets and the side window of another cabinet, stealing old money, jewelry, silver spoons, guns and knives.

“It’s a really slow time of year too, so between that and damages, it’s $6000 that insurance won’t cover,” said Binyon.

Binyon says to have this happen to the business that he loves and his livelihood, is devastating, but for now he’s doing what he can to recover.

“Picking up the glass and moving on,” said Binyon.

Binyon says with the help of the community they’ve been able to identify the thief. The community has also set up a GoFundMe to help with repairs to the store.