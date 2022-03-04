Sugar House community looking for solution to Chick-Fil-A traffic congestion

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a traffic problem that’s been an issue for years and Sugar House leaders and community members can’t wait for it to change.

Long lines of customers eager for Chick-Fil-A block traffic every day, creating a lot of close-calls for pedestrians and other drivers heading eastbound on 2100 South.

Landon Clark, chair of the Sugar House Community Council, said the Chick-Fil-A traffic congestion is one of the most discussed issues in Sugar House. He said restaurant owners approached the city in hopes of fixing the problem.

Read - Salt Lake City hits 71°, tying record for warmest March 3 ever

“I’ve probably seen like 20 cars down that way,” said Carter Rojecki. “It doesn’t just affect the people that want to come here but it's everyone in the Sugar House area.”

The line of cars also makes it difficult for drivers to see if they’re clear to turn out of the parking lot safely.

“That’s terrible, too,” said Jonathan Quinn. “It’s hard to try to navigate through everyone going around.”

“When I can avoid it, I do,” said Rojecki. “I’ll just go in, order my stuff and leave.”

Read - Booze bills pass as Utah lawmakers race to end legislative session

The restaurant presented plans to the Sugar House Community Council on Wednesday night on how it hopes to restructure the drive-thru.

“They’re going to move the entrance to the east side of the parking lot between the Redman building and Chick-Fil-A’s parking lot,” said Clark. “They think they’ll bring in around eight to ten more cars into the parking lot.”

He said the current entrance will switch to exit-only. They hope the changes will be completed within the next month or so.