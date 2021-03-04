Sullivan writes book while under house arrest for Capitol riot involvement

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since his arrest by the FBI, John Sullivan shares about his involvement with the U.S. Capitol riot and what he's been working on while under house arrest.

Sullivan has about 70,000 words finished in a book he is currently writing about the riot.

"When I was on house arrest, I dedicated my time to writing the book," said Sullivan.

Since a hearing in Washington D.C., a Federal Judge relaxed the ban for using social media; Sullivan just has to avoid doing anything for his company Insurgence USA.

In the meantime, Sullivan writes.

"I was now opening my mind, opening my eyes to the possibility of something like a rush on the Capitol insurrection," read Sullivan from the first chapter of his unfinished book.

Sullivan said he wants to write about groups he believes were involved at the U.S. Capitol.

"These two groups kind of came together in forming that narrative that built up to the Capitol, because I don’t think it would have happened without the other group," said Sullivan.

Though, Sullivan admitted there were two groups, he said Trump supporters were in the majority.

Sullivan was arrested in the summer of 2020 for organizing a protest in Provo where shots were fired.

The activist was arrested again for multiple charges, one being violent entry to the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January.

"I just wanted something, that was a monumental moment in history, to be fully disclosed to the public," said Sullivan.

In an earlier interview with James Sullivan, he said he turned his brother in to the FBI, because he believe Sullivan organized the Capitol protest.

"I did not, that's a lot of misinformation," said Sullivan. "I can tell you that the people who are most visible are the least responsible."

The activist was once training to become an Olympic speed skater. In 2018, Sullivan went to the Olympic trials but did not succeed.

The videos Sullivan used to take of his training sessions for the Olympics, soon "transitioned into a political spectrum."

Up to that point in his life, Sullivan said he had never experienced racism.

Sullivan put away his speed skates and began working at a company in Utah, a place Sullivan said he experienced harassment and was called racial slurs.

After filing a lawsuit, Sullivan said he began attending protests.

The first protest Sullivan documented took place in Salt Lake City, where he watched protestors set a police patrol car on fire.

Sullivan said he pulled out his phone and began documenting everything.

It was not until 2020 that Sullivan said he started organizing his own protests.

"I don't advocate for violence," said Sullivan. "If you go to my protests that I hold, it's just speaking."

Sullivan made thousands selling some of his footage to national news networks, something he hopes to continue doing after his cases are closed.