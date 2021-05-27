Summit County ends mass vaccinations at Utah Film Studio

PARK CITY, Utah — Thursday marks the last day of Summit County's COVID-19 vaccinations at the Utah Film Studio in Park City.

According to the Summit County Health Department, the vaccination site has already ceased the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but workers are continuing to administer second doses there through Thursday.

RELATED: Pop-up clinics reaching Utah's vaccine-hesitant communities

According to the health department, an estimated 92 percent of people age 70 and up in Summit County have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

SCHD reports an estimated 86 percent of people in the 65-69 age group, 83 percent of people in the 55-64 age group and 67 percent of people age 12 and older in Summit County are fully vaccinated.

SCHD is now offering vaccines at its offices in Park City, Coalville and Kamas.

More clinics are expected to open soon at Gallagher Pediatrics and Wasatch Pediatrics in Park City. Click here for details.