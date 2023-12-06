Sundance announces film lineup for 2024 festival opening next month

PARK CITY, Utah — It's almost time for Utah to host legions of Californians on cell phones wearing cool shades for this season's Sundance Film Festival, which runs January 18-28, 2024. On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute announced the 82 films that were selected to be screened at the festival.

Films will be screened in person in Park City and Salt Lake City — Sundance and Ogden no longer have venues — with a number of online film available online January 25-28, 2024.

Next year is the 40th year for the festival, which highlights independent film-making;in-person and online ticket packages and passes are already on sale, with individual film tickets going on sale on January 11 at 10 a.m. MT.

Premieres of offering across film categories will be shown in Park City on January 18, which include world and U.S. documentaries, dramatic entries, episodic films, short features, and innovative films in the NEXT category.

Short film selections and 40th edition programming for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival will be announced on December 12.

"From the first edition in 1985, Sundance Film Festival has aimed to provide a space to gather, celebrate, and engage with risk-taking artists that are committed to bringing their independent visions to audiences — the Festival remains true to that goal to this day," said Robert Redford, Sundance Institute Founder and President.

Today's announced films include 82 feature-length films representing 24 countries, with 40 percent of the feature film directors who are first-time filmmakers.

Sundance also announced today the winner of the 2024 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, an annual award given to an artist with the most outstanding depiction of science and technology in a feature film: Love Me, screening in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category.

A record number of 17,435 submissions from 153 countries or territories were submitted for the chance to be screened at this season's festival.