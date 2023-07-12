Sundance Film Festival denies report of possible relocation

PARK CITY, Utah — A report claims the Sundance Film Festival, one of Utah's most popular annual events, is looking to possibly relocate out of the state and is already fielding bids from other cities. However, representatives for the festival denied the report or that any move is in the works.

In an article posted Monday to Deadline.com, writers Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten wrote the festival "is looking for another city to host future editions of the indie film festival and market."

The article, which reported the festival is contracted to remain in Park City through 2026, went as far as to mention Santa Fe, New Mexico as being a possible future site.

Less than an hour after the report was published, a festival spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the event is not looking to relocate.

"Sundance Institute is not exploring new locations for the Festival. The Festival is based in Utah and we look forward to everyone joining us there January 18-28 for the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival," the spokesperson wrote.

The report later mentioned that the festival could simply be considering moving Sundance Lab, a program held year-round for new directors. In the article, the Sundance representative told Deadline that other cities across the U.S. already host the labs.

Held in Utah since its beginnings in the late 70s, Sundance is a major source of revenue for the state, pumping a reported $100+ million into the economy each year. With star-studded screenings and parties, the festival is a major event for filmmakers, as well as actors, actresses and producers.

The festival spokesperson wrote they expect and plan for the event to remain in northern Utah for many years to come.

"Our Master agreement with Park City was first signed in 2013. It currently extends through 2026. We have every intention of remaining in Utah and continuing to extend it."