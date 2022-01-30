Sunday marks 8th anniversary of Utah County sergeant's death in line of duty

UTAH COUNTY — Sunday marked eight years since Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Cory Wride was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Jan. 30, 2014, Wride was approaching a pickup truck parked on the side of State Route 73 in the Eagle Mountain area when 27-year-old Jose Angel Garcia Jauregui shot him. Wride passed away from his wounds. Jauregui later died after leading police on a high-speed chase, crashing, then engaging in a shootout with officers.

Sheriff Mike Smith met with Wride's parents and patrol team Sunday at the fallen sergeant's memorial, where they held a moment of silence.

Wride's widow, Nanette Wride Zeeman, sent the following statement to FOX 13 News:

"I woke up this morning and my eyes started leaking right off the bat. It’s imprinted on my heart and soul all that has happened 8 short, but long years ago today. It is as if my soul kept time and my body released the pain of this day just the moment I woke to it. As I lay pondering the fateful events 8 years ago, and the passing years, I reflect on our family and how each child and grandchild has broken to pieces, grown, and continued to heal. How each member of our family has had to learn to move ahead without Cory. I was reminded of my fairytale love story and my amazing marriage, that most women only dream of having. How blessed we truly are by angels, both heavenly and earth. I stand in awe of the goodness of people out there. Those who will stand up and do what’s right, to our heroes who protect us each day. My heart is full! Gosh, I miss him! I am reminded of the communities local and worldwide that honored and still honor Cory's memory and sacrifice. There are still people who reach out to let me know we are still prayed for. Our family is forever cocooned by a thin blue line.



"I pray cory looks down on us with pride, and I hope he knows how much he is loved, how his life had a ripple effect and touched so many souls for the better.



"I believe life goes on after this earth life. I hope his new journey is wonderful, and that his heart is full, until one day I can hug him and hear all about his adventures."

Meagan Grunwald, Jauregui's girlfriend who was in the pickup with him and drove away after Wride was shot, was sentenced to 30 years in prison last year after taking a plea deal to reduced charges of manslaughter and assault on a police officer. Grunwald, who was 17 at the time, said Juaregui forced her to drive and lead the chase.