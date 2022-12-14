Survivors of Tremonton bus crash feel stranded, neglected by Greyhound after more than a day

TREMONTON, Utah — After surviving a bus crash that left him with stitches in his head, Bryce Provance says he has now gone a day without food.

“It's kind of crazy that after we all almost die, like it was a near-death experience for all of us, we all could have died, and then Greyhound is just trying to like, brush it under the rug and then treat us like crap," said Provance. “You guys literally brought me here and I've got no way to get anywhere. Like, all my money's gone.”

Several passengers who survived a bus crash near Tremonton early Monday morning are continuing to recover in the hospital Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the other passengers are being put up in a hotel nearby.

The driver of the Salt Lake Express bus — which was chartered by Greyhound — was changing lanes when they lost control of the bus because of a slick roadway, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The bus slid off the road to the right and rolled on its side.

Many bus passengers at the hotel don’t have their luggage, and their wallets and phones were left scattered or not to be found on the bus. They’ve hardly been fed and don’t have money to buy food, said Dale Ray.

“They should be here with a representative helping us with, you know, the food situation, reimbursing everyone's tickets," he said.

Ray, and several others, are nursing injuries they believe Greyhound should be helping them with.

“I am in excruciating pain," said Ray. "And I'm supposed to have a back brace but now I have to fork out the money for it.”

They feel completely stranded, said Anthony Robinson.

“A lot of us, we don't know anybody out here in Utah," he said. "We're far away from home.”

Yet, an odd feeling of comradery is growing between the passengers, said Ray.

“Everyone’s trying to watch out for everybody," he said. "It literally feels like we're having to all fend for ourselves, that no one's going to do anything for us.”

FOX 13 News reached out to Greyhound and Salt Lake Express, but we have not heard back from either company yet.