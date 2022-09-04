Suspect arrested after deadly shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested 22-year-old Deng Buk in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. Other suspects involved are still being investigated.

41-year-old Delford Knight came to Salt Lake City from Florida for a convention this weekend, when he was shot and killed outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

According to police, the victim and his friends frequently traveled to these types of events and had participated in gambling to defraud people.

One of the suspects allegedly lost money to Knight in this way and started fighting with him outside of the convention center on West Temple.

Police say that at some point, someone with Buk took out a gun and shot Knight. Buk and other suspects allegedly robbed Knight after shooting him, before fleeing the area.

Buk is charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

In a statement to the press, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said "I am concerned and saddened by the senseless loss of life outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center yesterday afternoon. I appreciate the swift actions of the Salt Lake City Police Department, witnesses, and others who were in the immediate vicinity and directly impacted. Salt Lake County takes pride in welcoming visitors from around the globe to our world-class facilities and we will continue to ensure that the appropriate public safety measures are in place to keep visitors and the public safe from violent acts when attending events in our facilities."

No other suspects have been arrested yet. Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to call 801-799-3000.