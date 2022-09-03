Shooting reported in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are at the scene of a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting occurred near 100 S. State Street, which is near City Creek Center.

Officers are securing the scene, but SLCPD said they do not believe there is any threat to the public's safety.

Details about what led to the shooting or any information about the suspect(s) or victim(s) were not immediately given.

FOX 13 News has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates to this breaking news story as they become available.