Suspect arrested after shooting in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in a Salt Lake City park.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. Fortunately, SLCPD officials believe no one was shot.

There were many witnesses, which SLCPD said helped them to identify the suspect and take them into custody.

SLCPD

"We want to thank all of the witnesses who provided fast and detailed information to our officers, which allowed them to make the arrest," the department tweeted.

Police are continuing to investigate, but the park is still open.

No further information was immediately available, and the suspect has not been publicly identified.

Anyone who has videos or photos of the shooting itself is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-166731.