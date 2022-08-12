Suspect arrested in West Valley City hit-and-run crash that killed child

WEST VALLEY CITY — A suspect was arrested late Thursday who police say was involved in a fatal-hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy in West Valley City.

Steven Rollins, 45, was arrested and booked into jail and now faces one count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

On Wednesday, the boy was walking with his mother in the area of 4200 South 4000 West when a truck traveled onto the sidewalk, hitting him.

The driver, now identified as Rollins, left the scene and police "worked day and night generating leads in the accident," a statement reads.

Eventually, investigators narrowed down that the vehicle involved was a silver Toyota Tacoma and spoke with neighbors about the crash.

Just before midnight Thursday, neighbors called police and reported a vehicle matching their description was in the area. Officials observed the vehicle had damage consistent with the crash and tracked Rollins to a house near 4000 West 3700 South.

In an update Friday, police thanked all involved in the case for bringing "safety in their neighborhoods and justice in our city."