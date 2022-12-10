Suspect arrested in West Valley road rage shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One man has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail after shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in West Valley Friday night.

Kevin Steed, 33, was booked on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. According to the probable cause statement filed by West Valley Police, Steed was said to have thrown a water bottle at the victim's vehicle while sitting in his own vehicle in the area of 3500 South near the I-215 overpass.

The victim got out of their car and approached Steed's driver-side window, where they allegedly grabbed his beard and tried to attack him. The arresting officer noted that a section of Steed's beard was missing at the time of the arrest.

Post-Miranda, Steed admitting to shooting the victim in the chest once with his pistol. The victim was transported in critical condition at the time, but as FOX 13 News previously reported, they are now stable and are expected to survive.

Steed is currently being held without bail.