Suspect barricaded inside Eagle Mountain home after domestic violence shooting; Nearby schools on lockdown

Video from Roxann Matthews shows police and SWAT vehicles rushing to the scene in Eagle Mountain.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 12, 2022
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One person was shot and wounded in Eagle Mountain Monday afternoon, and the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area around 4600 North and Kestrel Way as police work to resolve the situation.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight, but in fair condition.

Eagle Mountain City also provided an update, saying the incident involved domestic violence.

Cedar Valley High School, Frontier Middle School, Mountain Trails Elementary and Eagle Valley Elementary are on lockdown, but the city said this is only as a precautionary measure. No schools are involved in the incident itself.

UCSO said the situation is "contained" and there is no immediate danger to the public.

