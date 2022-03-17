Suspect connected to string of robberies taken into custody after police chase

MURRAY, Utah — A man who was identified by police as a suspect in three separate aggravated robberies in South Salt Lake and Salt Lake City was taken into custody following a police chase Wednesday night.

Taylorsville police received a call about a robbery in progress in the area of 4800 S. and Redwood road and units that were in the area saw a vehicle driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Officials say they were able to match the fleeing vehicle with a vehicle that was wanted in connection to another armed robbery nearby and a police initiated a pursuit.

"We've got a positive identification on him. We've been looking for him. So he is a suspect in several other armed robberies throughout the Salt Lake Valley," Sgt. Kresdon Bennett with Taylorsville Police said.

On Tuesday, South Salt Lake Police asked for help in locating David Converse Harris for aggravated robberies at Maverik and T-Mobile stores in south Salt Lake and a Boost Mobile store in Salt Lake City.

Eventually, the car chase came to a stop in a Murray neighborhood and the driver ran away from the car. Officers were able to locate the man a short time later and took him into custody. A female passenger was also located and taken into custody.

"So we did recover a firearm," Sgt. Bennett explained. "It seems to be a replica or a facsimile firearm, he actually discarded that I was he was running through the complex. We have recovered that which is matches the information that he produced a firearm during the robbery."

The pursuit and arrest of the man was in coordination with multiple other jurisdictions due to the history of the suspect and his connection to other aggravated robberies in the area.

"I can't be more proud of our personnel," Sgt. Bennett said. "It was a great coordinated effort shows the great working relationships we have with other jurisdictions."

South Salt Lake Police confirmed Harris had been taken into custody Wednesday night.