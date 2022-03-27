Suspect dead after carjacking, police chase, shootout in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed Saturday evening in a shootout with officers in Salt Lake City after carjacking a vehicle.

SLC Police said the male suspect, whose name or age were not released, attempted to carjack one vehicle before successfully carjacking another. Nobody was hurt in these incidents.

The suspect then fled from police in the stolen car.

In the area of 220 S. Orange Street (located between Redwood Road and I-215 West), "shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers." The suspect was confirmed dead, and no officers were injured.

No further information was immediately available. An officer-involved critical incident protocol team is conducting an investigation.