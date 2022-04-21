Suspect identified in Cache County officer involved shooting

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The man who allegedly robbed a Cache County home before leading officers on a chase that ended in a shooting has been identified by officials.

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen with the Cache County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie from Draper, Utah.

Jensen explained in a press release that Washakie is not known in the area but is currently on parole from the Utah State Prison.

Washakie was shot by police officers Tuesday, but in an update Wednesday, Jensen said he was released in stable condition from the hospital and was transported back to the state prison.

The shooting happened after Washakie allegedly broke into a Wellsville home armed with an AR15 rifle and demanded the keys the homeowners' van. When officers located Washakie in the stolen van, he engaged in a high speed chase that went through Nibley.

Eventually Washakie was shot by police in the city of Paradise.

"Currently, there are two Cache County sheriff's deputies on paid administrative leave while the investigations are being completed," Jensen said in an update. "The Northern Utah Critical Incident team is working on the officer-involved shooting, CCSO investigators are actively working the aggravated burglary case in Wellsville, and an internal investigation is being conducted as per our policy."