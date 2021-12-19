Watch
Suspect in custody after South Salt Lake Homicide

Images released by South Salt Lake Police as they attempted to locate the suspect and a vehicle possible used to flee the scene.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 09:12:25-05

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspect is in custody after South Salt Lake Police investigated a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

Romalice Latrell Williams, 36, was arrested Saturday night on charges of Aggravated Murder, 2 counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Robbery, Possesion and Use of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Giving False Personal Identity to Peace Officers, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, SSLPD officers were dispatched to Southern X-posure Show Club at 3420 South State Street around 12:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired. A man in his mid-20s was found wounded and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams fled the area, although at the time of investigation, his name and identity had not been released. Williams was located and taken into custody after SSLPD released a photo of a him, taken from surveillance footage of a nearby convenience store, and a vehicle they believed to be connected to the crime.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

