Suspect in SLC fatal shooting arrested in Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect in a December 10 fatal shooting in downtown Salt Lake City has been arrested in Oregon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department's Homicide Squad.

READ: Shooting at SLC gas station leaves one dead, suspect at large

This arrest stems from a shooting at a Maverik gas station at 310 South 900 East. Officers arrived at the scene after reports of shots being fired, but the suspect had already fled.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Christopher James Taylor.

Homicide detectives received a tip regarding the suspect’s name and his location, and coordinated with law enforcement in Oregon to make the arrest, where he is in custody on unrelated charges.

Police are working with prosecutors there and in Salt Lake County to file formal charges linked to the shooting.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the suspect’s name, age, and related information is not being released at this time.

Salt Lake City Police encourage anyone with information on this case to speak to law enforcement, and may do so by calling 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-226389.