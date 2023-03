SANDY, Utah — A suspect was killed early Sunday in an overnight shooting involving a police officer in Sandy.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. at 1640 South 1020 East. The suspect has been identified as a male in his 30s, but no other information has been released regarding what led up to the incident.

The one officer involved in the shooting was not injured, according to the Sandy Police Department.

