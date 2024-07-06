Suspect shot during West Jordan police chase dies

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The suspect who was shot and wounded during a police chase in West Jordan has died, West Jordan Police confirmed Saturday.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, police were called to a West Jordan residence Friday evening to reports of domestic violence.

Upon arrival, the suspect, Nicholas Kemp, 45, fired at officers.

"Our officers pursued the suspect and that pursuit continued until about... 9600 South and 1300 West," said Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan Police Friday evening. "The suspect was firing multiple rounds at the officers during the pursuit."

This led to a chase that eventually ended after Kemp was wounded and later transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

West Valley City Police are investigating the incident under the Officer Involved Criticial Incident Protocol.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.