Suspect taken to hospital in police custody after incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect who allegedly threatened officers Saturday night in Salt Lake City was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the suspect threatened officers with a gun, but no officers were injured. The incident occurred in the area of 1400 S. Utahna Drive (between 1100-1200 West).

Information was very limited as of Saturday night. It was not immediately known if shots were fired by either the suspect or police. The nature or severity of the suspect's injuries, if any, were not provided.

However, SLCPD said they had started the "Officer-Involved Critical Incident" protocol. This is normally conducted when police use potentially deadly force, including (but not limited to) shots being fired. A team made up of police personnel from other departments in Salt Lake County will investigate the incident.

The department said Saturday night that there was "no longer a danger to our community."

FOX 13 News will provide the latest updates to this story online and on the air as they become available.