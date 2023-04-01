Suspects at large after making bomb threat at North Logan Walmart

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A Walmart store location in North Logan was evacuated Friday afternoon after two juvenile suspects allegedly made a bomb threat.

Police are now looking for the suspects who officials say approached an employee just before 3:30 p.m. and said they had a bomb and walked out of the store.

Managers called in the threat and customers and staff were immediately evacuated from the location at 1550 North Main Street out of an abundance of caution.

Multiple agencies responded and a search of the store utilizing a bomb-sniffing dog from Utah State University failed to discover a threat and the store was reopened.

The juvenile suspects who remain at large are between the ages of 16 and 20. Police ask that anyone who knows the boys to call the department with any information.

"Teenagers are going to be teenagers, but when you start talking about the amount of disruption that this caused, especially considering the recent events around the nation, with the shootings that have taken place, people who have lost their lives, this type of threat has to be treated by law enforcement as real until you discover otherwise," said North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich.