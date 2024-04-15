Body camera video, suspect's weapon released in fatal Salt Lake City police shooting

WARNING - The content in this article is graphic and may not be suitable for every audience. Discretion is advised. FOX 13 News has blurred graphic portions of the body camera video.

Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed by Salt Lake City police officers, new details, including body camera footage, 911 recordings and the suspect's weapon were released.

A three-minute 911 call and six body-worn camera videos were released by SLCPD in the latest update.

36-year-old Cameron Ammon Cloward was killed in the incident that happened in the early morning hours of April 2.

After the deadly incident, police refused to disclose the weapon Cloward had in his possession, describing it only as a "deadly weapon." Officials said immediately disclosing the information would have compromised the investigation.

In an update Monday, officials said Cloward had a knife at the time of the incident.

Specifically, the knife was described as a pocketknife, which investigators found at the scene with the blade extended.

Police reported that at 2:24 a.m., dispatchers received a call from an employee at a Chevron gas station that Cloward tried to stab them through a window.

"There's a guy over here with a knife who tried to stab me from the window," the employee is heard saying in the 911 call.

Officers responded and found Cloward in the parking lot holding the knife, officials said.

In the body camera video, officers are seen and heard ordering Cloward to stop walking, drop the knife and get on the ground as he holds the knife to his chin.

Watch as officers respond to the gas station and fire their weapons at Cloward

BodyCam1

"Get on the ground, please don't make us do this," one officer is heard saying in the body camera footage. "Please put the knife down."

"Get on the ground. We will shoot you if you come close," another officer is heard saying. "We will [expletive] shoot you."

Cloward did not follow the orders of the officers, saying "I don't care," in response as an officer requested a "less lethal shotgun."

Watch the body camera of another officer's perspective involved in the fatal incident

Blurred Body Cam 3

"Officers began creating distance between them and Mr. Cloward as he continued to hold the knife," officials said. "As this occurred, Mr. Cloward took steps toward the officers, while holding the knife, and while continuing to disregard their orders to stop."

At that point, four officers shot their weapons multiple times, killing Cloward.

Salt Lake City police did not disclose the exact number of shots officers fired at Cloward and discouraged the media and the public from trying to count the exact number.

"Media and community members should refrain from attempting to estimate the number of shots fired using sound references," a release stated.

An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing by a separate protocol team.

The involved officers were not injured in the incident and were placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.