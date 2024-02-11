'Suspicious circumstance,' 'concerning' liquid in vehicle shuts down block of State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One block of State Street near downtown Salt Lake City was closed for multiple hours Sunday evening as police investigated a suspicious situation.

Salt Lake City Police spokesman Brent Weisberg said officers made a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. near 820 S. State Street. During the stop, Weisberg said the officers noticed a "suspicious circumstance" involving the pickup truck they had pulled over. The driver was taken into custody, and police began investigating.

There were some "unusual items" in the vehicle, Weisberg said, along with some liquids that were "concerning." Further details on these items were not immediately available.

A hazardous device unit and hazardous materials unit were brought in to assist with the investigation, and State Street was closed in both directions between 800 South and 900 South out of "an abundance of caution."

Weisberg said two businesses were evacuated: Taco Time and Epic Brewing.

Although there was no indication of a bomb threat nor any large threat to the community, Weisberg said the hazardous materials teams have strict protocols they must follow when involved in an investigation.

State Street was back open in both directions by about 8:45 p.m.

Live view:

Weisberg said the driver of the pickup seemed to be cooperating with the investigation. It was not specified what type of charges he may face if booked.