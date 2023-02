SALT LAKE CITY — Surveillance video caught an SUV crashing into a Sugar House pizza restaurant on Monday afternoon.

No one was injured following the accident just after 12 p.m. at Este Pizzeria at 2148 South 900 East.

Chairs were stacked on tables and the restaurant appeared to be empty when the SUV came through the front window.

Salt Lake City police said an investigation into the crash and what caused the driver to smash through the front of the restaurant is ongoing.