SUV smashes into Sugar House store; no one injured

SALT LAKE CITY — No one was injured Monday after an SUV drove through the front of a retail store in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Photos from the scene show the jeep SUV almost entirely inside the Loft store in the strip mall located at 1100 East 2100 South.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the accident, but confirmed that no one was injured and there are no travel impacts due to the incident. It's not known how many people were in the SUV or in the store at the time of the accident.