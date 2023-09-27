Swastika found inside Weber State student union building

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University officials confirmed a swastika was found carved inside the school's on-campus student union building earlier this week.

A student reported finding the symbol carved into a table at the Shepherd Union Building Monday evening. The table was removed from the building the next morning and all other tables were checked to make sure no other vandalism had occurred.

Weber State police have launched an investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage of the area to help identify any suspects, although it's unclear when the vandalism occurred.

The Nazi symbol associated with anti-semitism was discovered on Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in the Jewish religion.

"Weber State University condemns actions that perpetuate racism or make people feel unsafe, and the symbol scrawled on WSU property is not consistent with the values of the university, which strives to create an inclusive environment where all are welcome," the school wrote. "We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our campus locations."